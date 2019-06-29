  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/29 12:16
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750
Washington 8 3 .727 ½
Chicago 6 5 .545
Indiana 5 8 .385
New York 4 7 .364
Atlanta 2 7 .222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 8 5 .615
Las Vegas 6 5 .545 1
Minnesota 6 5 .545 1
Los Angeles 5 6 .455 2
Phoenix 4 5 .444 2
Dallas 3 7 .300

___

Friday's Games

New York 69, Dallas 68

Seattle 79, Chicago 76

Phoenix 91, Indiana 69

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled