BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/29 12:03
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750
Washington 8 3 .727 ½
Chicago 6 4 .600 2
Indiana 5 8 .385
New York 4 7 .364
Atlanta 2 7 .222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 5 .583
Las Vegas 6 5 .545 ½
Minnesota 6 5 .545 ½
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Phoenix 4 5 .444
Dallas 3 7 .300 3

___

Friday's Games

New York 69, Dallas 68

Phoenix 91, Indiana 69

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled