HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a game-ending home run in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Friday night.

Gurriel hit a 2-2 pitch from Matt Festa (0-2) off the facade in left field for his eighth homer.

Houston's Josh Reddick hit a solo home run to right in the eighth inning to tie it at 1. That snapped a streak of 17 scoreless innings for the Astros.

Austin Nola put the Mariners ahead 1-0 in the third with his first career home run.

Will Harris (2-1) pitched around a single in the tenth for the win.

Houston missed a chance to get on the board in the seventh, with Myles Straw forced to hold at third after he missed the base on a single by Jake Marisnick. After Austin Adams walked George Springer to load the bases with one out, Adams got Jose Altuve to ground to third, with Tim Beckham nailing Straw at the plate. Adams struck out Alex Bregman to end the inning.

After Matt Carasiti pitched a scoreless first, Tommy Milone threw five scoreless innings, scattering three hits.

Houston starter Wade Miley yielded one run and three hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Brad Peacock was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort. Manager AJ Hinch said the Astros expect to have Peacock back in the rotation after the All-Star break. ... Houston recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Triple-A Round Rock to take Peacock's spot on the roster. ... 1B Yordan Alvarez was out of the lineup Friday with a sore left knee after leaving Thursday's game in the third inning.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 5.11 ERA) starts Saturday looking to build off his last start Sunday in which he allowed three runs over six innings in a win over the Orioles. The left-hander has allowed six runs or more in three of his last six starts.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.67) looks to continue his solid season Saturday after earning the win in his last start Sunday, striking out nine and yielding three runs in seven innings against the Yankees.

