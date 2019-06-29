  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/29 11:55
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336
Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322
Polanco Min 77 320 51 102 .319
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Alberto Bal 66 243 20 77 .317
Brantley Hou 79 312 38 98 .314
Andrus Tex 71 296 45 91 .307
Trout LAA 78 268 63 81 .302
Merrifield KC 82 344 57 103 .299
Moncada ChW 72 278 42 83 .299
Reddick Hou 75 278 34 83 .299
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; 4 tied at 8-4.