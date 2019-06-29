Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 011 000—2 9 0 Toronto 000 002 13x—6 9 0

Duffy, Peralta (7), Hill (8) and Maldonado; Reid-Foley, Phelps (6), Biagini (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Duffy 3-4. HRs_Kansas City, Maldonado (4). Toronto, Sogard (9), Gurriel Jr. 2 (14), Grichuk (15).

___

Texas 031 000 001—5 8 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 3 1

Lynn, Leclerc (9) and Mathis; Chirinos, Sadler (7) and Zunino. W_Lynn 10-4. L_Chirinos 7-4.

___

Cleveland 000 000 000— 0 6 0 Baltimore 440 000 14x—13 16 1

Clevinger, Olson (2), Plutko (4), Cole (8) and Perez; Means, Kline (6), Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Sisco. W_Means 7-4. L_Clevinger 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (3), Santander (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 021 000 030—6 9 0 New York 000 100 100—2 9 1

Soroka, Swarzak (7), Minter (8), Jackson (9) and McCann; deGrom, Font (7), Gsellman (8), Nogosek (9) and Nido. W_Soroka 9-1. L_deGrom 4-7. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (13). New York, Alonso (28).

___

Philadelphia 000 020 000—2 4 0 Miami 102 010 20x—6 8 0

Velasquez, Garcia (5), Alvarez (7), Hunter (8) and Realmuto; Hernandez, Garcia (6), Brice (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Hernandez 1-2. L_Velasquez 2-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Velasquez (1). Miami, Anderson (11), Riddle (6).