Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|011
|000—2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|002
|13x—6
|9
|0
Duffy, Peralta (7), Hill (8) and Maldonado; Reid-Foley, Phelps (6), Biagini (7), Hudson (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Hudson 4-2. L_Duffy 3-4. HRs_Kansas City, Maldonado (4). Toronto, Sogard (9), Gurriel Jr. 2 (14), Grichuk (15).
___
|Texas
|031
|000
|001—5
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Lynn, Leclerc (9) and Mathis; Chirinos, Sadler (7) and Zunino. W_Lynn 10-4. L_Chirinos 7-4.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|440
|000
|14x—13
|16
|1
Clevinger, Olson (2), Plutko (4), Cole (8) and Perez; Means, Kline (6), Fry (8), M.Castro (9) and Sisco. W_Means 7-4. L_Clevinger 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Sisco (3), Santander (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|021
|000
|030—6
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|100—2
|9
|1
Soroka, Swarzak (7), Minter (8), Jackson (9) and McCann; deGrom, Font (7), Gsellman (8), Nogosek (9) and Nido. W_Soroka 9-1. L_deGrom 4-7. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (13). New York, Alonso (28).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|020
|000—2
|4
|0
|Miami
|102
|010
|20x—6
|8
|0
Velasquez, Garcia (5), Alvarez (7), Hunter (8) and Realmuto; Hernandez, Garcia (6), Brice (7), N.Anderson (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro. W_Hernandez 1-2. L_Velasquez 2-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Velasquez (1). Miami, Anderson (11), Riddle (6).