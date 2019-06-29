BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336 Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322 Polanco Min 76 315 51 101 .321 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Alberto Bal 66 243 20 77 .317 Brantley Hou 78 307 38 97 .316 Andrus Tex 71 296 45 91 .307 Trout LAA 78 268 63 81 .302 Merrifield KC 82 344 57 103 .299 Reddick Hou 74 274 33 82 .299 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Texas, 10-4; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.