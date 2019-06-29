BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Washington
|8
|3
|.727
|½
|Chicago
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Indiana
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|New York
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Atlanta
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Las Vegas
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Minnesota
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Phoenix
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Dallas
|3
|7
|.300
|3
___
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 86, Las Vegas 74
|Friday's Games
New York 69, Dallas 68
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.<