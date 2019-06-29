  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/29 09:33
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750
Washington 8 3 .727 ½
Chicago 6 4 .600 2
Indiana 5 7 .417 4
New York 4 7 .364
Atlanta 2 7 .222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 5 .583
Las Vegas 6 5 .545 ½
Minnesota 6 5 .545 ½
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Phoenix 3 5 .375 2
Dallas 3 7 .300 3

___

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 86, Las Vegas 74

Friday's Games

New York 69, Dallas 68

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.<