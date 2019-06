Gray helps New York beat Dallas 69-68

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Reshanda Gray hit one of two free throws with 24.4 seconds left to lift the New York Liberty to a 69-68 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

The Wings had a couple chances in the final seconds, but fell short. Arike Ogunbowale missed two shots that would have given Dallas the lead. Her second floater in the lane with 5.7 seconds left was rebounded by Brittany Boyd. Boyd missed both free throws giving Ogunbowale one final chance, but her off-balance shot from 30 feet missed. She finished 2 for 23 from the field.

Gray had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York (4-7).

With the game tied at 68, Gray came down with a rebound off a miss by Boyd. Isabelle Harrison got hurt on the play and had to be helped off the court. Gray missed the first free throw but hit the second one to break the tie.

Kia Nurse led the way with 17 points and Tina Charles added 15 for New York.

Ogunbowale, who averaged 23.5 points in her previous two games, was held to just 10. She missed her first 10 shots before hitting a 3-pointer in the third quarter that tied the game at 40.

Kayla Thornton led Dallas (3-7) with 20 points.

New York led 38-33 at the half as Charles and Durr each had nine points. Theresa Plaisance had 10 to lead the Wings. Ogunbowale missed all seven of her field goal attempts in the first half.

TIP-INS:

New York guard Tanisha Wright missed the game for personal reasons according to the team. ... New York presented Charles with a ball to commemorate her breaking the franchise's career scoring record a few games ago. The Liberty also had a tribute video for her featuring current and former players.

SWAN SONG:

New York Liberty assistant Charmin Smith will coach her final game with the team before heading to California to take over as the head coach of the Golden Bears. Smith was an assistant for the Bears for the past 12 years before coming to New York this season. When Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb took an assistant coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Smith couldn't turn down a chance to be the head coach.

WELCOME BACK:

New York signed forward Avery Warley-Talbert after being granted an emergency hardship salary cap exception by the league. New York was down to nine players on the roster as Bria Hartley and Amanda Zahui B. are playing in the EuroBasket tournament. Rebecca Allen has been sidelined with a broken bone in her right hand. Warley-Talbert was on the preseason roster and played in each of the team's four preseason games.

