Super Rugby Playoffs at a Glance

Quarterfinals=

Friday, June 21=

Christchurch, New Zealand=

Crusaders 38, Highlanders 14

Buenos Aires=

Jaguares 21, Chiefs 16

Saturday, June 22=

Wellington, New Zealand=

Hurricanes 35, Bulls 28

Canberra, Australia=

ACT 38, Sharks 13

_____

Semifinals=

Friday, June 28=

Buenos Aires=

Jaguares 39, ACT 7

Saturday, June 29=

Christchurch=

Crusaders vs. Hurricanes, 0735 GMT

____

Final=

Saturday, July 6=

Jaguares vs. Crusaders-Hurricanes winner

(At Christchurch if Crusaders win, at Buenos Aires if Hurricanes win)