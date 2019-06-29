WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CRI--CWC-SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

DURHAM, England — A week after an upset win over England that tilted the Cricket World Cup axis, Dimuth Karunaratne and his Sri Lankans were trounced by South Africa and had their semifinal hopes dented. By John Pye. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-SOUTH AFRICA'S SECOND WIN — A win for South Africa feels "bittersweet" for du Plessis. By John Pye. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— CRI--CWC-WORLD CUP-THE LATEST.

CAR--F1-AUSTRIAN GP

SPIELBERG, Austria — Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen both crash and seriously damage their cars during the second practice ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as the high-altitude track in the Alps shows its perilous side. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 730 words, photos.

SOC--COPA AMERICA-VENEZUELA-ARGENTINA

RIO DE JANEIRO — Lionel Messi was shackled and yet Argentina flourished to beat Venezuela 2-0 and set up a Copa América semifinal against Brazil. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 530 words, photos.

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-URUGUAY-PERU PREVIEW — Uruguay counting on experience to beat Peru. SENT: 450 words, photo.

— SOC--COPA AMERICA-BRAZIL — Host Brazil still looking for right balance. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 440 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP-EGYPT

CAIRO — Mohamed Salah's intervention helped get Amr Warda back on the Egypt team despite accusations that he sent lewd messages to two women. By Noha Elhennawy. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP

Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 to qualify for the last 16 from the African Cup of Nations' so-called group of death and give coach Herve Renard another victory over his former team. In Group E, Wahbi Khazri's deflected free kick in the 70th minute rescued a 1-1 draw for Tunisia against Mali and kept that group tight. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SOC--WWCUP-US-FRANCE

PARIS — Megan Rapinoe went from controversy to triumph, scoring twice for the United States in the much-anticipated clash with host France to send the defending champions into the semifinals of the Women's World Cup with a 2-1 victory. By Anne Peterson. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BBO--BASEBALL IN BRITAIN

LONDON — Baseball has deep roots in England even though it has never been as big as soccer or cricket. The arrival of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in London this weekend is being treated as a festival of Americana. But it may be that what has come to be regarded as America's game in fact started in England before the revolution separated the colonies from the mother country. By Gregory Katz. SENT: 880 words, photos.

— TEN--EASTBOURNE — Kerber to play Pliskova in final. SENT: 270 words, photos.

— GLF--ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC — Nate Lashley shoots 67 to keep lead. By Larry Lage. SENT:

