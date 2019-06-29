  1. Home
United States-France Sums

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/29 05:22
Paris
United States 1 1—2
France 0 1—1

First half_1, United States, Megan Rapinoe 2, 5th minute.

Second half_2, United States, Megan Rapinoe 3 (Tobin Heath), 65th; 3, France, Wendie Renard 3 (Gaetane Thiney), 81st.

Shots_United States 10, France 20.

Shots On Goal_United States 8, France 5.

Yellow Cards_France, Griedge Mbock Bathy, 4th; Elise Bussaglia, 90th.

Offsides_United States 3, France 6.

Fouls Committed_United States 11, France 8.

Corner Kicks_United States 3, France 7.

Referee_Kateryna Monzul, Ukraine. Assistant Referees_Maryna Striletska, Ukraine; Oleksandra Ardasheva, Ukraine.

A_45,595.

Lineups

United States: Alyssa Naeher; Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn; Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle (Lindsey Horan, 63rd), Samantha Mewis (Carli Lloyd, 82nd); Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe (Christen Press, 88th).

France: Sarah Bouhaddi; Amel Majri, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent; Elise Bussaglia, Amandine Henry, Gaetane Thiney; Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 76th), Eugenie Le Sommer (Viviane Asseyi, 82nd).