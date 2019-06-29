United States-France Sums

|United States
|1
|1—2
|France
|0
|1—1
First half_1, United States, Megan Rapinoe 2, 5th minute.
Second half_2, United States, Megan Rapinoe 3 (Tobin Heath), 65th; 3, France, Wendie Renard 3 (Gaetane Thiney), 81st.
Shots_United States 10, France 20.
Shots On Goal_United States 8, France 5.
Yellow Cards_France, Griedge Mbock Bathy, 4th; Elise Bussaglia, 90th.
Offsides_United States 3, France 6.
Fouls Committed_United States 11, France 8.
Corner Kicks_United States 3, France 7.
Referee_Kateryna Monzul, Ukraine. Assistant Referees_Maryna Striletska, Ukraine; Oleksandra Ardasheva, Ukraine.
A_45,595.
|Lineups
United States: Alyssa Naeher; Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Kelley O Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn; Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle (Lindsey Horan, 63rd), Samantha Mewis (Carli Lloyd, 82nd); Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe (Christen Press, 88th).
France: Sarah Bouhaddi; Amel Majri, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent; Elise Bussaglia, Amandine Henry, Gaetane Thiney; Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 76th), Eugenie Le Sommer (Viviane Asseyi, 82nd).