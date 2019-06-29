Brazil jaguar cubs introduced to world

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The public is getting its first look at two Jaguar cubs born in a wildlife reserve in Brazil.

Caretakers presented the healthy brother and sister cubs to media Thursday, saying that the public will be asked to name them.

The female cub was born completely black like her mother Nina. The male takes after the father, who is spotted.

Brazil is home to as much as 20% of the world's biological diversity, but in recent years encroachment by humans has had a dramatic impact on the country's natural fauna.

The Itaipu reserve was created 35 years ago to save species living in the area flooded by a large hydroelectric dam.

The jaguar breeding program started in 2007 in an attempt to save the species which Brazil classifies as "vulnerable."