BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2425 Down 28 Jul 2450 Down 28 Sep 2458 Down 26 Sep 2461 2486 2423 2425 Down 28 Dec 2489 2517 2457 2458 Down 26 Mar 2499 2522 2465 2466 Down 25 May 2505 2524 2473 2473 Down 23 Jul 2506 2520 2479 2480 Down 21 Sep 2516 2528 2489 2489 Down 19 Dec 2517 2535 2495 2495 Down 19 Mar 2494 Down 19 May 2494 Down 19