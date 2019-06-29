  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/29 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2425 Down 28
Jul 2450 Down 28
Sep 2458 Down 26
Sep 2461 2486 2423 2425 Down 28
Dec 2489 2517 2457 2458 Down 26
Mar 2499 2522 2465 2466 Down 25
May 2505 2524 2473 2473 Down 23
Jul 2506 2520 2479 2480 Down 21
Sep 2516 2528 2489 2489 Down 19
Dec 2517 2535 2495 2495 Down 19
Mar 2494 Down 19
May 2494 Down 19