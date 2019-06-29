RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican redistricting expert Tom Hofeller (HAW'-fel-er) often told people in his business to be very careful about keeping the process of their work out of public view.

He said people making political maps should make sure not to leave their computers "exposed."

But less than a year from his death, information he left behind on hard drives figures into some major legal cases.

Groups contesting GOP-drawn legislative maps in North Carolina and the Census Bureau's plan to ask everyone in the country their citizenship status have both said in court that documents from Hofeller support their side. Hofeller's estranged daughter provided the files to lawyers.

Without referencing Hofeller, the Supreme Court rejected, for now, a citizenship question. The North Carolina case is scheduled to go to trial next month.