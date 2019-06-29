DURHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Friday after the Cricket World Cup group game between Sri Lanka and South Africa at Chester-le-Street:

SRI LANKA

Dimuth Karunaratne c du Plessis b Rabada 0

Kusal Perera b Pretorius 30

Avishka Fernando c du Plessis b Pretorius 30

Kusal Mendis c Morris b Pretorius 23

Angelo Mathews b Morris 11

Dhananjaya de Silva b Duminy 24

Jeevan Mendis c Pretorius b Morris 18

Thisara Parera c Rabada b Phehlukwayo 21

Isuru Udana c and b Rabada 17

Suranga Lakmal not out 5

Lasith Malinga c du Plessis b Morris 4

Extras: (4b, 3lb, 13w) 20

TOTAL: (all out) 203

Overs: 49.3.

Fall: 1-0, 2-67, 3-72, 4-100, 5-111, 6-135, 7-163, 8-184, 9-197, 10-203

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-2-36-2 (2w), Chris Morris 9.3-0-46-3 (3w), Dwaine Pretorius 10-2-25-3 (1w), Andile Phehlukwayo 8-0-38-1 (2w), Imran Tahir 10-0-36-0, JP Duminy 2-0-15-1 (5w).

SOUTH AFRICA

Quinton de Kock b Malinga 15

Hashim Amla not out 80

Faf du Plessis not out 96

Extras: (1lb, 14w) 15

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 206

Overs: 37.2

Fall of wicket: 1-31

Did not bat: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 10-1-47-1 (2w), Dhananjaya de Silva 4-0-18-0 (2w), Suranga Lakmal 6-0-47-0 (5w), Thisara Perera 5.2-1-28-0, Jeevan Mendis 7-0-36-0 (3w), Isuru Udana 5-0-29-0 (2w).

Batting time: 164 mins. Overs: 37.2.

Toss: South Africa

Resuls: South Africa by 9 wickets.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, Sundaram Ravi, India

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.