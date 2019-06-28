TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Osaka-based idol group made of grannies aged over 66 released an English rap video last Thursday (June 20) to welcome guests attending the Group of 20 summit.

The video shows the “obachan” (older ladies) dancing and singing in the streets of Osaka, while introducing all the fun things to do in the city. You can visit a discount supermarket chain called Super Tamade (玉出), or enjoy the famous local street food takoyaki (たこ焼き).

They also diss the people of Tokyo for being cold to foreigners, while Osaka obachans are always happy to help, even when they do not really have the correct answer. Osaka is said to be famous for three things: takoyaki, comedians, and obachans.

The idol group “Obachaaan” was formed in 2011. It plays on the stereotype of Osaka obachans being loud, talkative, and friendly.

The video was released one week before the launch of the two-day G20 summit. This is the first time Osaka, “the funniest city in the world”, hosted the event.