KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a bomb blast inside a mosque has wounded at least 11 people in northern Samangan province.

Sediq Azizi, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the blast took place during Friday prayers as dozens gathered in the mosque in Aybak, the provincial capital.

Azizi says the mullah of the mosque is in critical condition and has been transferred to neighboring Balkh province for further treatment.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Separately, the Taliban's shadow governor for eastern Logar province and two deputies were killed in an airstrike, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement. Afghan forces carried out the airstrike Thursday night in Charkh district, it said.

The Taliban made no immediate comment on the attack.