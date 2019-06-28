Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 speaks as he is presenting his
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 gestures during the presentati
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 speaks as he is presenting his
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, second left, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 poses with his br
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 arrives to present his new sho
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 speaks as he is presenting his
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 speaks as he is presenting his
Basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Most Valuable Player for the 2018-19 is congratulated durin
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will play for Greece at this year's basketball World Cup in China, adding that he can play any position.
The Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA MVP says he hasn't "talked to the coach about which position I'll be playing ... the important thing is to play."
Antetokounmpo is in Athens to present his Nike Air Zoom Freak 1 signature shoe, which will go on sale in August. He will also attend a 3x3 tournament he sponsors near his Athens home, where he first played basketball.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports