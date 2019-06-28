TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced on Tuesday (June 25) that adult passengers will be fined jointly and severally for drunk driving offenses from July 1.

Apart from harsher fines for drunk drivers, adult passengers in the same car or on the same scooter will also be fined for up to NT$3,000.

Drunk bicycle riders will be fined between NT$600 and 1,200. If the rider refuses to take an alcohol breath test, they may face a fine of NT$2,400.

Heavier fines are also levied on DUI offenders. Drunk drivers of a car will face a fine between NT$30,000 to 120,000. Scooter riders will be fined up to NT$90,000 for drunk driving.

If the driver fails an alcohol test, passengers older than 18 years of age will face a fine between NT$600 and 3,000. Exceptions are passengers older than 70 years of age, mentally handicapped, or paying customers of the vehicle.