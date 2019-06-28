  1. Home
  2. World

Saudi crown prince feted at G20 despite criticism elsewhere

By FOSTER KLUG , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/28 19:52
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as they and other leaders gather for a group photo at the G20

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as they and other leaders gather for a group photo at the G20

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk before a working session of leaders at the G-20 summit in Os

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk before a working session of leaders at the G-20 summit in Os

President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they gather for a group photo at the G-20 summit i

President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they gather for a group photo at the G-20 summit i

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during family photo session at G-20 leaders summit in O

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during family photo session at G-20 leaders summit in O

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — For many he's an international pariah, but you wouldn't know it by the lavish reception Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received at the G-20 summit this week.

He beamed as he stood front and center, sandwiched between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for a group photo Friday. He exchanged an impish grin as he sat down next to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He posed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a group of flag-waving kids ahead of an earlier signing ceremony for $8 billion in deals.

Even as rebukes pile up elsewhere, some leaders in Osaka have gone out of their way to make sure the prince feels comfortable.