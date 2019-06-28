TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s dental technology is about to become a lot better known overseas after several organizations joined hands to form an international dental marketing platform Friday (June 28).

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the Taiwan Dental Association and the Metal Industries Research & Development Center would help the local sector expand into the international market, the Central News Agency reported.

One of the planks in the government’s New Southbound Policy was already to encourage patients from South and Southeast Asian to seek medical care in Taiwan, officials said.

TAITRA said it was planning to organize promotional activities in the region to share Taiwan’s experience in health-related fields. The island’s dental technology and know-how should be shown to the outside world, while the treatment of foreign patients should be encouraged, officials told a news conference Friday.

As the local dentistry sector was based on small and medium enterprises, government assistance was absolutely necessary, the Taiwan Dental Association said, comparing the Taiwanese sector as “an ant facing an elephant.”

By the end of the year, a whitepaper would be ready, allowing government and public to gain a deeper understanding of the dental sector and making it easier to provide the needed support, according to CNA.

