American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/28 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 52 28 .650
Tampa Bay 46 35 .568
Boston 44 38 .537 9
Toronto 29 52 .358 23½
Baltimore 22 58 .275 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 28 .650
Cleveland 44 36 .550 8
Chicago 37 41 .474 14
Kansas City 28 53 .346 24½
Detroit 26 50 .342 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 32 .610
Texas 45 36 .556
Oakland 43 39 .524 7
Los Angeles 42 40 .512 8
Seattle 37 48 .435 14½

___

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Boston 7

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 7

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 3

San Diego 10, Baltimore 5

Texas 4, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, St. Louis 0

L.A. Angels 5, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 14, Houston 2

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 2, 18 innings

Texas 3, Detroit 1

Milwaukee 4, Seattle 2

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 3

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 9-4) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 3-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 8-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Houston (Miley 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 7-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 5-2), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-5) vs. Boston (Porcello 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 7-6) at Toronto (Stroman 5-9), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McKay 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-0) at Detroit (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-6), 4:12 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 4-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 10:07 p.m.