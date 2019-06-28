TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An extra NT$990,000 (US$31,900) in donations for the June 23 rally against the “red media” will be handed over to the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (家扶基金會) to benefit abused and unhealthy children, the organizers announced Friday (June 28).

New Power Party legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) revealed the financial details of the protest, and said that after consulting fellow organizer, YouTube celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢), they had decided to donate the excess funds, the Central News Agency reported.

The whole event had cost NT$1.4 million (US$45,000), while more than 1,000 supporters had donated money for the rally, followed by NT$500,000 from Chen, Huang told reporters.

In the end, they found there was a profit of NT$990,321, “much, much more than expected,” Huang said, adding that the fund had already agreed to accept the money.

On the other hand, Chen had seen his show thrown off a livestreaming platform as a result of his organizing the rally, the lawmaker added.

Huang said that in Chen, he only saw persistence and courage, and readiness to make less money in return for defending Taiwan’s freedom and democracy. No matter when or where Chen would launch a new show, Huang said he would assist him within his means, according to CNA.

