TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Yamaha Motor Taiwan Co., Ltd. (YMT) is set to launch a new electric scooter for the Taiwan market which has been designed and built in collaboration with Taiwanese e-scooter maker Gogoro Inc..

In a press release issued on Thursday (June 27) Yamaha announced that it will be soon releasing its new EC-O5, which is the fruit of a collaboration with the Japanese company and Gogoro. The EC-05 is set to hit Yamaha dealerships in Taiwan on August 1.

The new e-scooter is "styled by Yamaha Japan," but makes extensive use of Gogoro technology and will be manufactured by the Taiwanese scooter-maker. Like Gogoro's existing fleet of e-scooters, the EC-05 will be powered by the same type of swappable battery packs as Gogoros and that can be exchanged at Gogoro's 1,000-plus battery swapping GoStations across Taiwan.





New Yamaha EC-05. (Photo by Yamaha)

The company said that pre-orders for the EC-05 will be available on July 1, and the new scooter will come in four colors, including Isolate Blue, Black Diamond, Twilight Blue, and Sugar White. On the EC-05, Yamaha has modified Gogoro's original speedometer display to give it a more polygonal appearance and set the location in a more ergonomic location to minimize the rider's need to look away from the road.

Yamaha said that the EC-05 is the "vanguard in a new line of Yamaha EV products coming to market in the near future." The company said that the new product is not only a response to consumer needs but also "represents a great leap for Yamaha stepping into the EV market."

The retail price for the e-scooter is NT$99,800 (US$3,220), but after government incentives, the price drops down to NT$88,800.



Three different colors of the New Yamaha EC-05. (Photo by Yamaha)

The following are the specifications for the Yamaha EC-05:

Dimensions: 1,880 mm (length) x 670 mm (width) x 1,180 mm (height)

Wheelbase: 1,300 mm

Seat height: 768 mm

Weight: 106 kg

Weight (incl. 2 batteries): 126 kg

Trunk capacity: 25L (optimum capacity is 3/4 for safety reasons)

Drivetrain: Gogoro S2 / MOSFET

Range: 110 km

Horsepower: 10 hp @ 3,000 rpm

Torque: 26 Nm @ 0-2,500 rpm

Top speed (limited): 90 km/h

Acceleration (0-50 km/h): 3.9 sec

30% gradient: 40 km/h

20% gradient: 50 km/h

10% gradient: 70 km/h



Black and white versions of the EC-05. (Photo by Yamaha)

Promotional video for the Yamaha EC-05: