Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has cautioned Chinese President Xi Jinping over Beijing's human rights records, raising concerns about recent turmoil in Hong Kong.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said Friday that Abe told Xi it is important for "a free and open Hong Kong to prosper under 'one country, two systems' policy."

The two leaders met Thursday in Osaka ahead of the two-day Group of 20 Summit.

Officials said Abe raised concern about Hong Kong, where hundreds of thousands protested proposed legislation that would allow some criminal suspects to be extradited for trial in mainland China.

Abe also reminded Xi of the importance of guaranteeing freedom, human rights, rule of law and other universal values.