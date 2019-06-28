TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A supporter of Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) wrote insulting messages to a radio host he assumed was the mother of a student protester opposed to Han, only to find out he had gone after the wrong target.

Han has had a few recent photo opportunities with students go awry, to the ire of his supporters. Some students have used the chance to protest the mayor’s ongoing presidential campaign.

In response, offended "Han fans" (韓粉) decided to not only “teach a lesson” to those making a mockery of the Kaohsiung mayor but to their parents too. One fan began sending insulting messages to a woman he assumed to be the mother of one of these students, only to realize he had attacked the wrong person, reports UDN.

A female radio host bore the brunt of his attacks as she began receiving offensive messages condemning her for her “son’s” behavior. However, the host in question has no children and does not even know the student who protested Han.

The host posted the abusive messages on her Facebook page, Aling Radio, writing that “the Han fan bullies are coming” and even joking that she would love to meet this “excellent son I’ve never met”.

Concerned fans of the radio host offered their support, suggesting she sue the offender. One “Han fan” also came out in her support, apologizing to the radio host on behalf of all the mayor's supporters.