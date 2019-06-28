Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336
Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322
Polanco Min 76 315 51 101 .321
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Brantley Hou 78 307 38 97 .316
Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315
Andrus Tex 70 293 45 90 .307
Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303
Trout LAA 78 268 63 81 .302
Meadows TB 63 243 34 73 .300
Jonrones=
Encarnación, New York, 24; GSánchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.
Carreras Producidas=
DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnación, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.
Pitcheo=
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.