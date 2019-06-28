Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336

Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322

Polanco Min 76 315 51 101 .321

TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317

Brantley Hou 78 307 38 97 .316

Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315

Andrus Tex 70 293 45 90 .307

Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303

Trout LAA 78 268 63 81 .302

Meadows TB 63 243 34 73 .300

Jonrones=

Encarnación, New York, 24; GSánchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

Carreras Producidas=

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 57; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnación, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitcheo=

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.