Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|010
|100
|100—3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010—1
|9
|0
Jurado, Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Federowicz; Turnbull, N.Ramirez (3), Farmer (6), Hardy (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (9) and Bo.Wilson. W_Jurado 5-3. L_Turnbull 3-8. Sv_Kelley (11). HRs_Texas, Gallo 2 (19).
___
|Tampa Bay
|020
|000
|000
|000
|000
|003—5
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|000
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
Stanek, Beeks (3), Roe (6), Poche (7), Kittredge (8), Drake (10), Pagan (12), Kolarek (13), Yarbrough (16) and Zunino, d'Arnaud; M.Perez, Duffey (8), Rogers (9), Parker (10), Littell (11), Morin (12), May (14), Magill (15), Gibson (17), R.Harper (18) and Garver, J.Castro. W_Yarbrough 7-3. L_R.Harper 3-1.
___
|Oakland
|010
|100
|010—3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|025
|001
|00x—8
|12
|0
T.Anderson, Wang (3), Schlitter (6), Brooks (7) and B.Taylor; Canning, L.Garcia (7), Bard (8) and Lucroy. W_Canning 3-4. L_T.Anderson 0-3. HRs_Oakland, Olson (14), Laureano (13). Los Angeles, Calhoun (17), Ohtani (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|400
|00x—4
|9
|2
Leake, Festa (7), Altavilla (8) and T.Murphy; C.Anderson, Albers (6), Guerra (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_C.Anderson 4-2. L_Leake 7-7. Sv_Hader (19). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (11).
___
|Pittsburgh
|402
|011
|020—10
|14
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|9
|1
Musgrove, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings; Peacock, Sneed (4) and Stassi. W_Musgrove 6-7. L_Peacock 6-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (12), Dickerson (2), Bell (22), Newman (4), Stallings (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|003—3
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|005—6
|6
|1
Wheeler, Pounders (7), Flexen (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; Nola, Nicasio (8), Neris (9), Hammer (9) and Knapp. W_Hammer 1-0. L_E.Diaz 1-5. HRs_New York, Frazier (10). Philadelphia, Franco (12), Segura (10), Harper (14).
___
|Atlanta
|013
|201
|000—7
|8
|1
|Chicago
|100
|341
|00x—9
|10
|0
Br.Wilson, Tomlin (5), Webb (8) and Flowers; Chatwood, Cishek (6), Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini. W_Chatwood 4-1. L_Tomlin 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13), Freeman (22). Chicago, Caratini (2), Schwarber (17).
___
|Washington
|000
|105
|011—8
|10
|0
|Miami
|003
|010
|001—5
|8
|1
Strasburg, Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Alcantara, N.Anderson (7), Quijada (8), Romo (9), Chen (9) and Holaday. W_Strasburg 9-4. L_Alcantara 4-7. HRs_Washington, Adams (12), Soto (13), Suzuki (9), Robles (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|031
|204—12
|17
|1
|Colorado
|022
|003
|100—
|8
|16
|1
Buehler, Rosscup (6), Y.Garcia (7), P.Baez (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes; Lambert, Bettis (5), Diaz (7), Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_P.Baez 3-2. L_W.Davis 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Verdugo (8), Turner (9), Hernandez (13), Bellinger (27), Muncy 2 (19). Colorado, McMahon (7).
___
|Arizona
|000
|110
|201—5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|0
Young, Hirano (6), Chafin (7), Lopez (8), Holland (9) and Kelly; Beede, Moronta (6), Gott (7), Melancon (8), D.Rodriguez (9) and Posey. W_Young 1-0. L_Beede 1-3. HRs_Arizona, Ahmed (7), Kelly (9). San Francisco, Belt (10).