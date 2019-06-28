  1. Home
Memorial set for 5 slain Capital Gazette employees

By BRIAN WITTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/28 13:11
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, in Annap

In this June 14, 2019, photo, Selene San Felice, a journalist with the Capital Gazette, shows a tattoo in Annapolis, Md., she recently had made on her

FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of the Capital Gazette near the scene of

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Journalists will gather in a park in Annapolis, Maryland, for a memorial for the five Capital Gazette employees who were shot to death in their newsroom last year.

Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Baltimore Sun, and Capital Gazette Editor Rick Hutzell are scheduled to speak at the dedication of a memorial garden on Friday. David Dreier, chairman of the board of Tribune Publishing, also is speaking.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen are expected to speak as well.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith died in last year's attack.

Tribune Publishing, which owns the newspaper, is planning to hold a moment of silence at its properties at 2:33 p.m. That is the time the shooting happened last June 28.