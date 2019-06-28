  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/28 12:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750
Washington 8 3 .727 ½
Chicago 6 4 .600 2
Indiana 5 7 .417 4
New York 3 7 .300 5
Atlanta 2 7 .222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 7 5 .583
Las Vegas 6 5 .545 ½
Minnesota 6 5 .545 ½
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Phoenix 3 5 .375 2
Dallas 3 6 .333

___

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 86, Las Vegas 74

Friday's Games

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 7 p.m.<