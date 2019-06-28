A child yawns during his kindergarten graduation ceremony in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A Honduran migrant rides a freight train on his way north, in Salto del Agua, Mexico, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mexico has deployed 6,500 National Guard
The bodies of El Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramírez, 25, and his nearly two-year-old daughter Valeria, are placed into a funeral home v
Hassan Bustio Paz, 5, from Honduras, rests inside the room he is sharing with his mother and other pregnant migrants, at the entrance to the Puerta Me
Swedish programmer Ola Bini places his hands over his face during his Habeas Corpus hearing in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Swedish pr
Women in the Mexican film industry raise their fists wearing red bandanas launching their initiative #YaEsHora or "The time is now," during the red ca
An Aymara Indian smoke a cigarette during a New Year's ritual at the Bolivian ruins Lukurmata, early Friday, June 21, 2019. Aymara communities are cel
Visually impaired children take part in a sensorial experience with tools created by NASA and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania to experience an ecl
Ana Carreño, front left wearing sunglasses, marches with others past La Moneda presidential palace, carrying portraits of her father Manuel and brothe
Mario Aguilar, leader of the ongoing public teachers' strike, is reflected in a window during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 27
A migrant listens to music while standing in the doorway of an home in downtown Santiago, Chile, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
A reveler poses for a picture during the annual gay pride parade along Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nelson A
A soccer fan donning a rooster mask runs onto the pitch during a Copa America Group C soccer match between Chile and Uruguay at the Maracana stadium i
Japan's Shinji Okazaki, left, jumps for a header challenged by Uruguay's Rodrigo Bentancur, during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Arena Gr
Ecuador's Pedro Velasco, left, and Chile's Alexis Sanchez, go for a header during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salva
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
The debate over immigration in the U.S. flared up with the publication of a chilling photo of a drowned father and daughter in the Rio Grande; an outcry over reports of hungry and unwashed migrant children in a Texas detention center; more turnover inside the Homeland Security Department; and debate on Capitol Hill over $4.6 billion in border aid.
The mother of a man who drowned alongside his 23-month-old daughter while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas says she finds a heartbreaking photograph of their bodies hard to look at but takes some comfort in knowing "they died in each other's arms."
About 100 Mexican soldiers and immigration agents raided a freight train in southern Mexico and detained dozens of Central American migrants riding atop the cars. Such raids had been rare since the last crackdown on migrants in 2014.
A court in Ecuador freed a Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday after more than two months in jail on suspicion of hacking. In a two-to-one vote judges with a provincial court ruled that Ola Bini should be freed while he defends himself against any upcoming charges.
Teachers at Chile's public schools have been on strike for nearly a month demanding better working conditions and pay. Also in Chile, a group of children at a school for the blind used sound and braille to experience conditions that resemble a total solar eclipse.
Women in the Mexican film industry launched their initiative #YaEsHora or "The time is now," during the red carpet arrivals for the 61st edition of the Ariel Awards from the Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences. The women are asking for equity in wages and a zero tolerance for sexual harassment.
Copa America organizers believe the tournament in Brazil is running smoothly despite a large number of empty seats and criticism about the state of soccer fields.
Curated by Anita Baca, photo editor based in Mexico City: On Twitter @LatDesk