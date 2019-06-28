TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will not give up on a democratic way of life despite facing mounting threats and coercion from China, said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Thursday in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The foreign minister was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the 2019 Copenhagen Democracy Summit, which was organized by the non-profit Alliance of Democracies Foundation. He said Taiwan constantly faces threats and disinformation campaigns from “authoritarianism,” which attempts to sabotage the island nation’s hard-earned democracy.

“The motivation for all these actions is obvious — to ruin Taiwan’s democracy, so that this is not an attraction to people living under authoritarianism,” said Wu, implying Beijing was the authoritarian government behind those actions.

China’s subversion and attempts to isolate the nation from the international community would not deflect Taiwan from its democratic course, Wu declared. “In fact, we are determined to make Taiwan’s democracy a beacon for those longing for freedom, democracy, and the protection of human rights.”

Speaking about Hong Kong’s protests against the now-postponed extradition bill, which would allow Hongkongers and others to be extradited to China for trial, Wu said the Taiwan government supports the people of Hong Kong in their pursuit of democracy and freedoms.

Taiwan and Hong Kong “share the same values on our path, and our destinies are closely linked,” said Wu. “We both stand on the frontline against the expansion of authoritarianism.”

Wu said Taiwan has been working with like-minded countries to promote democracy, and Taiwan’s government will continue similar campaigns. He urged democratic nations around the world to solidify relations by sharing experiences and resources.