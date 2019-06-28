TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Huang Po-hsun (黃柏勳), a service member of the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) of Taiwan, has completed the International Maritime Officers Course (IMOC) held by the United States Coast Guard, the CGA announced in a Facebook post on Thursday (June 27).

Huang completed the IMOC and attended the closing ceremony in Virginia along with trainees from 28 countries on June 20. He was dressed in a suit instead of a uniform since Taiwan does not have formal diplomatic relations with the U.S., but he was permitted to bring the Taiwanese national flag to the ceremony.

Established in 1995, the IMOC is a 15-week series of classes and seminars designed for mid-grade international maritime officers with 7 to 10 years of experience.

Huang is expected to return to service in Taiwan on Friday (June 28).