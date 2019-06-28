Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas 010 100 100—3 5 0 Detroit 000 000 010—1 9 0

Jurado, Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Federowicz; Turnbull, N.Ramirez (3), Farmer (6), Hardy (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (9) and Bo.Wilson. W_Jurado 5-3. L_Turnbull 3-8. Sv_Kelley (11). HRs_Texas, Gallo 2 (19).

Tampa Bay 020 000 000 000 000 003—5 8 1 Minnesota 200 000 000 000 000 000—2 9 0

(18 innings)

Stanek, Beeks (3), Roe (6), Poche (7), Kittredge (8), Drake (10), Pagan (12), Kolarek (13), Yarbrough (16) and Zunino, d'Arnaud; M.Perez, Duffey (8), Rogers (9), Parker (10), Littell (11), Morin (12), May (14), Magill (15), Gibson (17), R.Harper (18) and Garver, J.Castro. W_Yarbrough 7-3. L_R.Harper 3-1.

INTERLEAGUE Seattle 000 002 000—2 5 0 Milwaukee 000 400 00x—4 9 2

Leake, Festa (7), Altavilla (8) and Murphy; C.Anderson, Albers (6), Guerra (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_C.Anderson 4-2. L_Leake 7-7. Sv_Hader (19). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (11).

Pittsburgh 402 011 020—10 14 0 Houston 000 000 000— 0 9 1

Musgrove, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings; Peacock, Sneed (4) and Stassi. W_Musgrove 6-7. L_Peacock 6-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (12), Dickerson (2), Bell (22), Newman (4), Stallings (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE New York 000 000 003—3 5 1 Philadelphia 000 001 005—6 6 1

Wheeler, Pounders (7), Flexen (8), E.Diaz (9) and Ramos; Nola, Nicasio (8), Neris (9), Hammer (9) and Knapp. W_Hammer 1-0. L_E.Diaz 1-5. HRs_New York, Frazier (10). Philadelphia, Franco (12), Segura (10), Harper (14).

Atlanta 013 201 000—7 8 1 Chicago 100 341 00x—9 10 0

Br.Wilson, Tomlin (5), Webb (8) and Flowers; Chatwood, Cishek (6), Kintzler (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini. W_Chatwood 4-1. L_Tomlin 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (13), Freeman (22). Chicago, Caratini (2), Schwarber (17).

Washington 000 105 011—8 10 0 Miami 003 010 001—5 8 1

Strasburg, Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Suzuki; Alcantara, N.Anderson (7), Quijada (8), Romo (9), Chen (9) and Holaday. W_Strasburg 9-4. L_Alcantara 4-7. HRs_Washington, Adams (12), Soto (13), Suzuki (9), Robles (12).