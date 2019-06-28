|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|74
|301
|58
|101
|.336
|Devers Bos
|79
|311
|60
|100
|.322
|Polanco Min
|76
|315
|51
|101
|.321
|TAnderson ChW
|70
|271
|39
|86
|.317
|Brantley Hou
|78
|307
|38
|97
|.316
|Alberto Bal
|65
|238
|20
|75
|.315
|Andrus Tex
|70
|293
|45
|90
|.307
|Trout LAA
|77
|264
|63
|80
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|81
|340
|57
|103
|.303
|Meadows TB
|63
|243
|34
|73
|.300
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.
|Runs Batted In
DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.