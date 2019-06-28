  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/06/28 08:09
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336
Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322
Polanco Min 76 315 51 101 .321
TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317
Brantley Hou 78 307 38 97 .316
Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315
Andrus Tex 70 293 45 90 .307
Trout LAA 77 264 63 80 .303
Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303
Meadows TB 63 243 34 73 .300
Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.