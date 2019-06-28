BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 74 301 58 101 .336 Devers Bos 79 311 60 100 .322 Polanco Min 76 315 51 101 .321 TAnderson ChW 70 271 39 86 .317 Brantley Hou 78 307 38 97 .316 Alberto Bal 65 238 20 75 .315 Andrus Tex 70 293 45 90 .307 Trout LAA 77 264 63 80 .303 Merrifield KC 81 340 57 103 .303 Meadows TB 63 243 34 73 .300 Home Runs

Encarnacion, New York, 24; GSanchez, New York, 23; Bregman, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Soler, Kansas City, 21; Rosario, Minnesota, 20; 6 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

DoSantana, Seattle, 60; Rosario, Minnesota, 60; Abreu, Chicago, 59; Trout, Los Angeles, 56; Bogaerts, Boston, 55; Encarnacion, New York, 54; LeMahieu, New York, 54; Soler, Kansas City, 53; 3 tied at 52.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 10-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 10-3; Verlander, Houston, 10-3; German, New York, 9-2; Montas, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Texas, 9-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 9-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.