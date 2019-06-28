WASHINGTON (AP) — Argentina expects to see economic benefits in the coming months after eliminating restrictions on frequency and stops on airline routes connecting with the United States.

Both countries now have 82 weekly flights, though a bilateral air transport agreement amended this week by Argentine Minister of Transport Guillermo Dietrich and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao has allowed 102 since 2009.

Dietrich said Thursday in Washington that the updated agreement "means more tourism and more business opportunities because Argentine companies will have it easier to expand operations."