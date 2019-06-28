AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, June 28

Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.

Paris — football, Women's World Cup quarterfinal: France vs. United States.

Brazil — football, Copa America quarterfinals: Venezuela vs. Argentina, Colombia vs. Chile.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Tunisia vs. Mali, Morocco vs. Ivory Coast, South Africa vs. Namibia.

thru 30, Detroit — golf, US PGA Tour, Rocket Mortage Classic.

thru 30, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

thru 30, Sotogrande, Spain — golf, European Tour, Andalucia Masters.

thru 29, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Open.

thru 29, Eastbourne, England — tennis, WTA-ATP, Nature Valley International.

Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Super Rugby semifinal: Jaguares vs. ACT.

Temecula, California — boxing, Richard Commey vs. Raymundo Beltran for Commey's IBF lightweight title.

SATURDAY, June 29

England — cricket, World Cup: Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, New Zealand vs. Australia.

France — football, Women's World Cup quarterfinals: Italy vs. Netherlands, Germany vs. Sweden.

Salvador, Brazil — football, Copa America quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. Peru.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Mauritania vs. Angola, Cameroon vs. Ghana, Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau.

Houston — football, Gold Cup quarterfinals: Haiti vs. Canada, Mexico vs. Costa Rica.

Christchurch, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby semifinal: Crusaders vs. Hurricanes.

Providence, Rhode Island — boxing, Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki for Andrade's WBO middleweigtht title; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez for Yafai's WBA super flyweight title.

Houston — boxing, Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams for Charlo's WBC interim middleweight title; Jean Pascal vs. Marcus Browne for interim WBA light heavyweight title.

Curragh, Ireland — horse racing, Irish Derby.

SUNDAY, June 30

Spielberg, Austria — auto racing, F1, Austrian GP.

Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. India.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Burundi vs. Guinea, Madagascar vs. Nigeria, Zimbabwe vs. DR Congo, Uganda vs. Egypt.

Philadelphia — football, Gold Cup quarterfinals: Jamaica vs. Panama, United States vs. Curacao.

Stanford, California — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic.

MONDAY, July 1

thru 14, London — tennis, Wimbledon.

Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. West Indies.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Namibia vs. Ivory Coast, South Africa vs. Morocco, Kenya vs. Senegal, Tanazania vs. Algeria.

TUESDAY, July 2

Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, Bangladesh vs. India.

Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup semifinal.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil — football, Copa America semifinal.

Egypt — football, African Cup: Benin vs. Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana, Angola vs. Mali, Mauritania vs. Tunisia.

Glendale, Arizona — football, Gold Cup semifinal.

WEDNESDAY, July 3

Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. New Zealand.

Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup semifinal.

Porto Alegre, Brazil — football, Copa America semifinal.

Nashville, Tennessee — football, Gold Cup semifinal.

THURSDAY, July 4

Leeds, England — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. West Indies.

thru 7, Blaine, Minnesota — golf, US PGA Tour, 3M Open.

thru 7, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

thru 7, Lahinch, Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.

Lausanne, Switzerland — athletics, Diamond League, Athletissima.

FRIDAY, July 5

London — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. Bangladesh.

Egypt — football, African Cup last 16.

SATURDAY, July 6

thru 28, France, Belgium — cycling, Tour de France.

England — cricket, World Cup: Sri Lanka vs. India, Australia vs. South Africa.

Nice, France — football, Women's World Cup third-place match.

Sao Paulo — football, Copa America third-place match.

Egypt — football, African Cup last 16.

TBD — rugby, Super Rugby final.

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan — boxing, Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva for Oubaali's WBC bantamweight title.

SUNDAY, July 7

Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup final.

Rio de Janeiro — football, Copa America final.

Chicago — football, Gold Cup final.

Egypt — football, African Cup last 16.

Hamburg — triathlon, world series.