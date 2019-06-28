AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, June 28
Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa.
Paris — football, Women's World Cup quarterfinal: France vs. United States.
Brazil — football, Copa America quarterfinals: Venezuela vs. Argentina, Colombia vs. Chile.
Egypt — football, African Cup: Tunisia vs. Mali, Morocco vs. Ivory Coast, South Africa vs. Namibia.
thru 30, Detroit — golf, US PGA Tour, Rocket Mortage Classic.
thru 30, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
thru 30, Sotogrande, Spain — golf, European Tour, Andalucia Masters.
thru 29, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Open.
thru 29, Eastbourne, England — tennis, WTA-ATP, Nature Valley International.
Buenos Aires, Argentina — rugby, Super Rugby semifinal: Jaguares vs. ACT.
Temecula, California — boxing, Richard Commey vs. Raymundo Beltran for Commey's IBF lightweight title.
|SATURDAY, June 29
England — cricket, World Cup: Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, New Zealand vs. Australia.
France — football, Women's World Cup quarterfinals: Italy vs. Netherlands, Germany vs. Sweden.
Salvador, Brazil — football, Copa America quarterfinal, Uruguay vs. Peru.
Egypt — football, African Cup: Mauritania vs. Angola, Cameroon vs. Ghana, Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau.
Houston — football, Gold Cup quarterfinals: Haiti vs. Canada, Mexico vs. Costa Rica.
Christchurch, New Zealand — rugby, Super Rugby semifinal: Crusaders vs. Hurricanes.
Providence, Rhode Island — boxing, Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki for Andrade's WBO middleweigtht title; Khalid Yafai vs. Norbelto Jimenez for Yafai's WBA super flyweight title.
Houston — boxing, Jarmall Charlo vs. Brandon Adams for Charlo's WBC interim middleweight title; Jean Pascal vs. Marcus Browne for interim WBA light heavyweight title.
Curragh, Ireland — horse racing, Irish Derby.
|SUNDAY, June 30
Spielberg, Austria — auto racing, F1, Austrian GP.
Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. India.
Egypt — football, African Cup: Burundi vs. Guinea, Madagascar vs. Nigeria, Zimbabwe vs. DR Congo, Uganda vs. Egypt.
Philadelphia — football, Gold Cup quarterfinals: Jamaica vs. Panama, United States vs. Curacao.
Stanford, California — athletics, Diamond League, Prefontaine Classic.
|MONDAY, July 1
thru 14, London — tennis, Wimbledon.
Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. West Indies.
Egypt — football, African Cup: Namibia vs. Ivory Coast, South Africa vs. Morocco, Kenya vs. Senegal, Tanazania vs. Algeria.
|TUESDAY, July 2
Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, Bangladesh vs. India.
Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup semifinal.
Belo Horizonte, Brazil — football, Copa America semifinal.
Egypt — football, African Cup: Benin vs. Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana, Angola vs. Mali, Mauritania vs. Tunisia.
Glendale, Arizona — football, Gold Cup semifinal.
|WEDNESDAY, July 3
Chester-le-Street, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. New Zealand.
Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup semifinal.
Porto Alegre, Brazil — football, Copa America semifinal.
Nashville, Tennessee — football, Gold Cup semifinal.
|THURSDAY, July 4
Leeds, England — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. West Indies.
thru 7, Blaine, Minnesota — golf, US PGA Tour, 3M Open.
thru 7, Oneida, Wisconsin — golf, US LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.
thru 7, Lahinch, Ireland — golf, European Tour, Irish Open.
Lausanne, Switzerland — athletics, Diamond League, Athletissima.
|FRIDAY, July 5
London — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. Bangladesh.
Egypt — football, African Cup last 16.
|SATURDAY, July 6
thru 28, France, Belgium — cycling, Tour de France.
England — cricket, World Cup: Sri Lanka vs. India, Australia vs. South Africa.
Nice, France — football, Women's World Cup third-place match.
Sao Paulo — football, Copa America third-place match.
Egypt — football, African Cup last 16.
TBD — rugby, Super Rugby final.
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan — boxing, Nordine Oubaali vs. Arthur Villanueva for Oubaali's WBC bantamweight title.
|SUNDAY, July 7
Lyon, France — football, Women's World Cup final.
Rio de Janeiro — football, Copa America final.
Chicago — football, Gold Cup final.
Egypt — football, African Cup last 16.
Hamburg — triathlon, world series.