Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Texas
|010
|100
|100—3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010—1
|9
|0
Jurado, Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Federowicz; Turnbull, Ramirez (3), Farmer (6), Hardy (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (9) and Wilson. W_Jurado 5-3. L_Turnbull 3-8. Sv_Kelley (11). HRs_Texas, Gallo 2 (19).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Seattle
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|400
|00x—4
|9
|2
Leake, Festa (7), Altavilla (8) and Murphy; Anderson, Albers (6), Guerra (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_Anderson 4-2. L_Leake 7-7. Sv_Hader (19). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (11).
___
|Pittsburgh
|402
|011
|020—10
|14
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|9
|1
Musgrove, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings; Peacock, Sneed (4) and Stassi. W_Musgrove 6-7. L_Peacock 6-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (12), Dickerson (2), Bell (22), Newman (4), Stallings (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|003—3
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|005—6
|6
|1
Wheeler, Pounders (7), Flexen (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos; Nola, Nicasio (8), Neris (9), Hammer (9) and Knapp. W_Hammer 1-0. L_Diaz 1-5. HRs_New York, Frazier (10). Philadelphia, Franco (12), Segura (10), Harper (14).