  1. Home
  2. World

Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/28 05:15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 010 100 100—3 5 0
Detroit 000 000 010—1 9 0

Jurado, Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Federowicz; Turnbull, Ramirez (3), Farmer (6), Hardy (7), Jimenez (8), Cisnero (9) and Wilson. W_Jurado 5-3. L_Turnbull 3-8. Sv_Kelley (11). HRs_Texas, Gallo 2 (19).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Seattle 000 002 000—2 5 0
Milwaukee 000 400 00x—4 9 2

Leake, Festa (7), Altavilla (8) and Murphy; Anderson, Albers (6), Guerra (7), Hader (8) and Grandal. W_Anderson 4-2. L_Leake 7-7. Sv_Hader (19). HRs_Milwaukee, Arcia (11).

___

Pittsburgh 402 011 020—10 14 0
Houston 000 000 000— 0 9 1

Musgrove, Feliz (7), Holmes (8), Hartlieb (9) and Stallings; Peacock, Sneed (4) and Stassi. W_Musgrove 6-7. L_Peacock 6-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (12), Dickerson (2), Bell (22), Newman (4), Stallings (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 000 003—3 5 1
Philadelphia 000 001 005—6 6 1

Wheeler, Pounders (7), Flexen (8), Diaz (9) and Ramos; Nola, Nicasio (8), Neris (9), Hammer (9) and Knapp. W_Hammer 1-0. L_Diaz 1-5. HRs_New York, Frazier (10). Philadelphia, Franco (12), Segura (10), Harper (14).