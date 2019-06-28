In this Wednesday, June 25, 2019 photo, 11-year-old primary student Esperanza Calixto, reviews her notebooks at her home in Villa Los Navios, an impov
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Esperanza Calixto can't really grasp why her teachers have been gone for nearly a month, though the 11-year-old knows they are on strike and classes have been canceled for hundreds of thousands of Chilean students like herself at public schools nationwide.
"I just know it's bad because most teachers are skipping class," Calixto said at the Los Navíos public school on the outskirts of Chile's capital.
Teachers began the walkout June 3. Their list of demands include the payment of a bonus, a salary adjustment promised to about 60,000 teachers nearly four decades ago, and the annulment of a measure that will change history and physical education to optional subjects for the last two years of high school beginning in 2020.