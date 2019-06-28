WASHINGTON (AP) — Political unease over the White House's tough talk against Iran is reviving questions about President Donald Trump's ability to order military strikes without approval from Congress.

The Senate is heading toward a vote Friday on an amendment to a sweeping Defense bill that would require congressional support before Trump acts. It's not expected to pass. But lawmakers say Trump cannot continue relying on war authorization Congress approved in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The effort signals discomfort with Trump's approach to foreign policy. Most Democrats and some Republicans support the amendment. But it faces steep resistance from the White House and the GOP leader says it would "hamstring" the president's ability to respond militarily at a time of escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran.