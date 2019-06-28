SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A parade of trucks and tractors circled the Oregon Capitol in support of Republican lawmakers whose walkout has stretched into an eighth day.

Hundreds of people rallied Thursday at the Statehouse as Oregon's eleven GOP senators block a vote on legislation to lower climate-changing emissions.

The Democratic Senate president says the measure doesn't have enough support among members of his own party. But that wasn't enough to persuade Republicans to return.

A statement from the Republican Senate Caucus late Wednesday says conservatives won't come back unless the proposal is sent to voters to approve.

Democrats have only a couple of days to persuade Republicans to return before the legislative session ends Sunday.

More than 100 policy and budget measures are caught up in the stalemate.