SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a University of Utah student shot last year says in a lawsuit that college officials have refused to take responsibility for missing chances to prevent her death despite multiple reports to police.

Lawyers for the family of track star Lauren McCluskey said Thursday they're hoping the case can help protect other women at risk of dating violence on college campuses. Attorney Jim McConkie says any damages from the lawsuit would go to a trust designed to improve campus safety.

Jill and Matthew McCluskey have said university police and others failed to act on warnings that her ex-boyfriend was dangerous.

The 21-year-old was killed by her ex-boyfriend in October 2018, after she dumped him because he'd been lying about his name, age and status as a sex offender.