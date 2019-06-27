  1. Home
Future is in doubt for cheaper versions of biologic drugs

By LINDA A. JOHNSON , AP Medical Writer, Associated Press
2019/06/27
In this April 8, 2019, photo Chuck Pope, left, and wife Nina talk about his ongoing battle with rheumatoid arthritis and trying to afford medications

In this April 8, 2019, photo at his home in Derry, Pa., Chuck Pope shows the only medication he uses now to alleviate his rheumatoid arthritis conditi

This undated product image provided by Pfizer in March 2019 shows their drug Inflectra, the biosimilar version of the blockbuster immune disorder drug

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Injected drugs known as biosimilars were expected to save the U.S. health care system tens of billions of dollars. But sales have been so limited that their future is in doubt.

Biologic medicines treat cancer, rare diseases and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and colitis. Biosimilars are near-copies of them. Like generic pills, they're supposed to be cheaper alternatives to name-brand drugs.

But makers of the original biologic drugs have mostly blocked access to the new rivals through stacks of successive patents, lawsuits and big rebates to insurers.

Already, one company has scrapped nearly all its biosimilar development projects.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who led the Food and Drug Administration until April, says he worries some biosimilar-makers are close to just walking away.