New case of measles reported in Taiwan

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Thursday confirmed one new case of measles in Taiwan, saying the patient had contracted the infection at a hospital.

The 7-month-old boy was at the emergency room of a hospital in central June 8-9, at the same time as a 1-year-old girl who had measles, the CDC said.

The boy was taken back to the hospital Thursday after he developed a rash on June 21, and follow-up tests confirmed that he was infected with the same strain of measles as the girl, the CDC said.

The girl is believed to have contracted measles during a visit to Vietnam in March, according to the CDC.

So far, 510 people who had contact with the two children have been identified and will be monitored by health authorities through July 15, the CDC said said.

At the hospital, all personnel who have not been vaccinated against measles will be required to obtain the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

So far this year, there have been 101 confirmed cases of measles in Taiwan -- 66 locally acquired and 35 imported, according to CDC data.

Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines are the top three sources of measles infections among Taiwanese, according to the CDC.