TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Latest on the suicide attacks in Tunisia (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Two suicide bombers targeting Tunisian security forces struck nearly simultaneously in the capital, injuring at least nine people, including six officers.

Statements from the Interior Ministry said one bomber set off explosives near a police patrol in the capital's busy commercial center shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday.

At about the same time, a second bomber struck one of the entrances of the headquarters of the government's anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.

___

12 noon

