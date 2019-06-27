BEIJING (AP) — China says it concluded a counterterrorism forum last week in Beijing that attracted representatives from the military and police forces of 31 nations, including France, Pakistan and Israel.

Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said Thursday the four-day Great Wall 2019 International Forum on Counterterrorism allowed participants to exchange strategies and experiences.

China has been accused of using terrorism accusations to justify crackdowns on peaceful protests and religious cultural activities, especially among minority groups such as Tibetans and Uighurs.

An estimated 1 million Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups such as Kazakhs are held in detention centers amid reports of harsh treatment and poor living conditions. China says they are training schools meant to teach life skills to those at risk of being recruited by Islamic extremists.