TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the Eva Air flight attendant strike enters its eighth day, a female physician has sparked debate online by saying that flight attendants "can only serve trays and push carts" and that their work is not nearly as hard as nurses.

Out of frustration with the strike, a Taiwanese netizen claiming to be a doctor took to the Facebook group Baoyuan Commune (爆怨公社) on Tuesday (June 25) and wrote:

"These little public lifts [little princesses], other than serving trays and pushing carts, I really can't think of any reason why you can't be replaced. Today, if nurses went on strike, I would picket with them. I'm afraid injections would hurt because there is a big difference between having experience and not having experience. As for who gives me food, is there a difference between having experience and not having experience?"

As for the argument that flight attendants are uniquely skilled in foreign languages, she said:

"What is their foreign language proficiency? Hamlet，Othello，King Lear，Macbeth, would you like me to tell you a story? Why don't I take the flight attendant exam? Am I so cheap? It's a pity to be a nurse. I'm too good at testing that I became a doctor."

She then argued that nurses are willing to do the dirty work that made headlines when one flight attendant was forced to wipe the buttocks of an unruly passenger:

"Every s*** can make headlines, every s*** can cause melancholy, can inflict trauma. Doctors and nurses dig s*** by hand, have blood sprayed on their face, hold a heart in their left hand and pullout an intestine with their right. Who do they protest to when they are overworked? Who will they go on strike with? The sick?"

The post soon received 11,000 views and spurred many comments on both sides of the debate:

"Why not say which hospital are you from?"

"It's people like you who cause discrimination in society."

"Don't drag all doctors down! Are you sure you have a medical license?"

"Remember to take the trays with you on board later."

"They all work hard. This is not a competition."

"There are many jobs in which workers should go on strike, long hours and low pay."

"The health care environment is really bad too."

The person who made the post on Tuesday has yet to respond to Taiwan News for comment.