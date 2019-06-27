In this Thursday, June 6, 2019 photo, boxes of cookies are on sale at a Cannabis light store in Rome. It’s been called Italy’s ‘’Green Gold Rush,’’ a
ROME (AP) — A flourishing industry devoted to very weak marijuana has been dubbed Italy's "green gold rush." Italians call the barely-there weed itself "cannabis light."
Hundreds of stores sell it by the pouch labeled as collector's items not meant for consumption. Rolling papers displayed nearby advertise otherwise.
A recent Italian Supreme Court ruling and a government minister's vow to close all the shops have businesses worried cannabis light will be nipped in the bud.
Cannabis light grew out of a 2016 law designed to help Italian farmers grow industrial hemp. It allowed cannabis plants to have three times as much high-inducing THC as European Union rules permitted.
At 0.6%, Italy's upper limit for THC content is still negligible. Marijuana sold for recreational use in parts of the United States has as much as 35%.
Police in Italy are seizing products to test for a "doping effect" Italy's high court says is illegal.