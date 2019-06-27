  1. Home
Italy's 'cannabis light' creates buzz even if the pot won't

By ALESSIA MELCHIORRE and COLLEEN BARRY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/27 16:08
ROME (AP) — A flourishing industry devoted to very weak marijuana has been dubbed Italy's "green gold rush." Italians call the barely-there weed itself "cannabis light."

Hundreds of stores sell it by the pouch labeled as collector's items not meant for consumption. Rolling papers displayed nearby advertise otherwise.

A recent Italian Supreme Court ruling and a government minister's vow to close all the shops have businesses worried cannabis light will be nipped in the bud.

Cannabis light grew out of a 2016 law designed to help Italian farmers grow industrial hemp. It allowed cannabis plants to have three times as much high-inducing THC as European Union rules permitted.

At 0.6%, Italy's upper limit for THC content is still negligible. Marijuana sold for recreational use in parts of the United States has as much as 35%.

Police in Italy are seizing products to test for a "doping effect" Italy's high court says is illegal.