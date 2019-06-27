TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At the annual meeting of the Greater Taichung Architects Association (大台中建築師公會) on June 25, two Taiwanese architects, Tsai Wei-cheng (蔡韋丞) and Chen Li-yung (陳立庸), were honored for their innovative and internationally recognized work.

The architects's work, “LYU Residential” (台中呂宅), was recognized by the “MUSE Design Awards” earlier this month and received the Silver Award for interior design.

The MUSE Design Awards page describes their work as “Constituting Happiness with Woods.”

The young designers began their interior design business in 2012, reports UDN. Their success in this year’s MUSE Design Awards indicates a bright future in architecture and also highlights the incredible talent found across Taiwan’s creative industries.

Tsai and Chen, representing Focus Architects and Associates, were among a number of Taiwanese designers that received awards at this year’s MUSE design competition. The winning projects can be explored on the award’s page.

The MUSE Design Awards are an annual competition organized by International Awards Associates (IAA) for outstanding designs in architecture and product manufacturing.