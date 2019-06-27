  1. Home
Close links between Huawei and China’s military evident from research papers: Bloomberg

More cooperation projects might be so sensitive they went unreported

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/27 15:35
Media investigation finds links between Huawei staff and military research work

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Staff at China’s Huawei Technologies Co. have teamed up with the Chinese military on at least 10 research projects ranging from artificial intelligence to radio communications, indicating much closer links between the two than previously acknowledged, Bloomberg News reported Thursday (June 27).

Huawei has been facing suspicions around the world that its products and technology, and especially its development of 5G systems, might be used by China’s government and military to further its aggressive economic and political agenda.

Employees at the company cooperated with the investigative arm of the Central Military Commission to “extract and classify emotions in online video comments,” Bloomberg reported.

The analysis of satellite images was the subject of an endeavor by Huawei staff in collaboration with the National University of Defense Technology, according to the news agency.

However, a spokesman for the company said Huawei was unaware of individual research work by staff members, while he denied it had any research and development agreements with the military institutions. Huawei products were targeted at the civilian market and would not be customized for military use, Bloomberg quoted the company spokesman.

The report suggested that the examples of cooperation evident from the research papers might only be the tip of the iceberg, as other projects might be much more sensitive and therefore classified.
